BOSTON (CBS) – A new advertisement from razor brand Gillette is taking aim at “toxic masculinity” and urging men to hold each other accountable in the wake of the “Me Too” movement.

The digital ad starts off by reframing Gillette’s iconic slogan to – “Is this the best a man can get? Is it?” That’s followed by clips of bullying, wolf-whistling, a man grabbing a woman’s behind and a male boss being condescending toward a female employee. Then a chorus of men say “Boys will be boys” while watching two children fight.

“But something finally changed,” the narrator says, referencing the Me Too movement’s push against sexual harassment and assault. “And there will be no going back.”

The rest of the video echoes actor Terry Crews’ call for men “to hold other men accountable.”

“As a company that encourages men to be their best, we have a responsibility to make sure we are promoting positive, attainable, inclusive and healthy versions of what it means to be a man,” Gillette said in a statement. “From today on, we pledge to actively challenge the stereotypes and expectations of what it means to be a man everywhere you see Gillette.”

Gillette plans to donate $1 million per year for the next three years to nonprofits with programs that help men become role models.

Procter & Gamble now owns the razor brand but the Gillette’s “World Shaving Headquarters” is still in Boston.