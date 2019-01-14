BOSTON (CBS) – The New England Patriots will need to work on their hand signals this week if they’re going to win in Kansas City next Sunday.
That’s because the fans at Arrowhead Stadium are the loudest in the world, according to Guinness World Records.
Chiefs fans set the record back on September 29, 2014, their infamous Monday Night Football beat down of the Patriots that left many questioning the future of Tom Brady.
That night fans registered a 142.2 decibel reading, which is equivalent to a jet engine at 100 feet.
Chiefs fans will have plenty of incentive to break their own record Sunday. It’s the first time they’ve hosted an AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs also haven’t been to the Super Bowl since 1970, when they beat Minnesota.
let em it won’t even matter haha, they probably use fake noise like the colts.