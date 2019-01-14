Will Patriots-Chiefs AFC Championship Set New Record For Loudest Crowd?The New England Patriots will need to work on their hand signals this week if they’re going to win in Kansas City next Sunday.

With Another Trip To Super Bowl On The Line, Tom Brady Ready For Return To Kansas CityThings didn't go very well for the Patriots the last time they visited Arrowhead Stadium. But that has Tom Brady even hungrier to pay the Chiefs a visit in the AFC Championship Game.

A Brief History Of Patriots On The Road In AFC Championship GameA look back at the six times the Patriots have had to travel for the AFC Championship Game.

Watch Bill Belichick's Postgame Speech To Patriots After Playoff Win Over ChargersHow did the Patriots feeeeeeeeel after beating the Chargers on Sunday?

Brady, Belichick And The Patriots Continue To Rewrite NFL's Record BooksThe record book writers were kept busy by the Patriots on Sunday.