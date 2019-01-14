  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:AFC Championship, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) – The New England Patriots will need to work on their hand signals this week if they’re going to win in Kansas City next Sunday.

That’s because the fans at Arrowhead Stadium are the loudest in the world, according to Guinness World Records.

arrowhead Will Patriots Chiefs AFC Championship Set New Record For Loudest Crowd?

Fans at Arrowhead Stadium broke the Guinness World Record for loudest stadium on September 29, 2014. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Chiefs fans set the record back on September 29, 2014, their infamous Monday Night Football beat down of the Patriots that left many questioning the future of Tom Brady.

That night fans registered a 142.2 decibel reading, which is equivalent to a jet engine at 100 feet.

arrowhead2 Will Patriots Chiefs AFC Championship Set New Record For Loudest Crowd?

Fans at Arrowhead Stadium broke the Guinness World Record for loudest stadium on September 29, 2014. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Chiefs fans will have plenty of incentive to break their own record Sunday. It’s the first time they’ve hosted an AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs also haven’t been to the Super Bowl since 1970, when they beat Minnesota.

You can watch the AFC Championship Sunday at 6:40 p.m. on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots!

Comments
  1. Buddy Costantino (@buddycostantino) says:
    January 14, 2019 at 11:46 am

    let em it won’t even matter haha, they probably use fake noise like the colts.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s