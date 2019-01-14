  • WBZ TVOn Air

WESTBORO (CBS) – A man was rescued from an icy pond in Westboro Monday afternoon.

“I started hearing some commotion across the ice ‘Help! Help!’” said Ellen Gugel who called 911.

Those cries for help were coming from two men ice skating on frozen Mill Pond. Westboro’s fire chief says the pair was about 2,000 feet from the shore when the ice gave way.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and had to dive in, plucking one of the men from the icy cold waters.

Ellen Gugel says she was just walking her dog when she heard the two men screaming out for help. “I abandoned the dog and ran down to the ice to see what was going on, I saw a guy skating back and forth clearly his buddy had gone in and that’s when I whipped out the phone and called 911,” Gugel said.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

