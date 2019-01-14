(CBS Local) – Mark your calendar for Sunday, January 20, if you hope to see one of the most epic celestial shows of 2019 – a Super Wolf Blood Moon caused by a total lunar eclipse. While a large part of the world will see the eclipse, the best viewing will be in North and South America.

In Boston, the eclipse will start just after 10:30 p.m. Full eclipse will be reached around 11:40 p.m. and last for just over an hour. According to Space.com this will be the last total lunar eclipse until May 2021, and the last one visible from the United States until 2022.

This won’t be any old total lunar eclipse. It will create what’s known as a Super Wolf Blood Moon.

Huh?