COLUMBUS, OHIO (CBS) – You’ve seen the viral ad (unicorn poop and all) for the Squatty Potty, but does it actually work? A new study in the Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology says having a toilet stool in the bathroom really could solve common bowel issues.

The Ohio State University study involving 50 participants found that “defecation postural modification devices,” or putting your feet on a stool when on the toilet, had a positive influence. More than 70 percent of participants reported faster bowel movements, and 90 percent said they had less straining.

“Importantly, at the conclusion of the study, two-thirds of participants said they would continue to use a toilet stool,” study co-author Dr. Peter Stanich said in a statement. “This study shows that these simple devices may help symptoms like constipation, bloating and incomplete emptiness and can help people have more comfortable and effective bowel movements.”

Researchers say these toilet stools work because the body is meant to be in a squatting position for defecation but sitting on western-style toilets create a position that makes the process more difficult.

The new findings could be a big help to the one in six Americans that experience constipation.

“Bowel movements are difficult to talk about and not a lot of people want to bring up their constipation,” said Ohio State University physical therapist Rachel Shepherd in a statement. “But if there’s something as simple as changing the position by adding a stool, then that’s an easy fix that anyone can add in.”