BRAINTREE (CBS) — Police in Braintree responded to Envision Bank on Rockdale Street after an alarm went off around 2 a.m. Monday. A 37-year-old man was then arrested after police saw him exit the building.

Stephen Reddy, of Plymouth, was charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime and breaking into a depository.

According to police, responding officers noticed an open door and as they waited for assistance, they saw Reddy and arrested him.

Police said they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

Reddy is expected to be arraigned in court Monday.