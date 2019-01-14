BOSTON (Hoodline) – Craving ramen? Nothing quite like a bowl of steaming broth, noodles, and so much more on a cold winter’s day.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ramen spots in Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Twelve Hours

Photo: rocky w./Yelp

Topping the list is Twelve Hours. Located at 559 Washington St. (between Brackett Street and Oak Square Avenue) in Brighton, the Asian fusion and Thai spot is the highest rated ramen eatery in Boston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 292 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Sarah S. said, “Best ramen lunch special in Boston, and dare I say the best solo lunch experience I’ve ever had. Cafeteria-style is pretty much an introvert’s dream.”

2. Santouka

Photo: zihua x./Yelp

Next up is Back Bay’s Santouka, situated at 66 Hereford St. (between Boylston and Newbury streets). With four stars out of 421 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ramen, soup and noodles has proven to be a local favorite.

Behar S., who reviewed it on Dec. 18, wrote, “Santouka is great. It is a very small restaurant (18 seats), so there is almost always a line. However, once you get in, the food comes out quickly. The ramen is delicious and worth the wait.”

3. Soup Shack

Photo: kevin l./Yelp

Soup Shack, a Vietnamese and Thai spot that offers ramen and more in Jamaica Plain, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 97 Yelp reviews. Head over to 779 Centre St. (between Holbrook and Eliot streets) to see for yourself.

Doreen K. wrote, “Wow! The freshest, healthiest, most amazing food! The soups and ramen noodle bowls are filled with fresh basil, bok choy and sprouts and can’t be beat! Many gluten-free options too!”

4. Sushi Kappo

Photo: chris p./Yelp

Over in Kenmore, check out Sushi Kappo, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sushi bar, which offers poke, ramen and more, at 86 Peterborough St. (between Kilmarnock and Jersey streets).

Yelper Anna V., who reviewed it on Jan. 2, said, “Delicious bowl of hot ramen on this cold day! I had the miso ramen, which was tasty and flavorful. The egg was cooked perfectly, as was the pork belly.”