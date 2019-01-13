  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMPatriots Fifth Quarter
    6:30 PMWBZ News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:New England Patriots, NFL News, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady has another record to add to his storied postseason resume.

With a fourth quarter completion in Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game against the Chargers at Gillette Stadium, Brady threw his 227th consecutive pass in the postseason without an interception.

That streak broke Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ mark of 226.

Brady hasn’t been quite his dominant self this season. But he looked to have found his old form against Los Angeles.

By early in the fourth quarter, Brady had completed 32 of his 42 passes for 340 yards and a touchdown, helping the Patriots open up a huge lead over the Chargers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s