BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady has another record to add to his storied postseason resume.

With a fourth quarter completion in Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game against the Chargers at Gillette Stadium, Brady threw his 227th consecutive pass in the postseason without an interception.

That streak broke Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ mark of 226.

Brady hasn’t been quite his dominant self this season. But he looked to have found his old form against Los Angeles.

By early in the fourth quarter, Brady had completed 32 of his 42 passes for 340 yards and a touchdown, helping the Patriots open up a huge lead over the Chargers.