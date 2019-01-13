PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say a witness recorded a “disturbing” video showing him abusing a dog.

Portsmouth Police began the investigation on New Year’s Eve when a witness sent them video allegedly showing David Dantino, 26, abusing Knox, a 3-year-old Australian cattle dog. The dog belongs to an associate of Dantino’s and is not his.

Police said the video showed Dantino completely lifting Knox off the ground by a neck leash. Another clip allegedly shows him kicking the dog, and a third video captured Dantino “violently” jerking Knox’s leash.

On Sunday, Portsmouth Police announced that Dantino is being charged with three counts of cruelty to animals.

There are no criminal charges pending against the dog’s owner. Knox remains in her possession.