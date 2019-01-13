CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — At just 12 years old, Liam Hannon is making a difference in his Cambridge community – one lunch at a time.

“It’s like a way to give people joy, maybe spark something in them that can change them,” Liam told WBZ-TV.

“Liam’s Lunches of Love” has fed more than 2,000 of Central Square’s most vulnerable residents. Liam delivers meals to the homeless.

“In this time when there seems to be so much negativity, maybe you have to turn to a 12-year-old to lead the way,” said Cambridge Mayor Marc McGovern.

Liam’s father, Scott Hannon said “It makes me proud, as a dad, that I’m able to raise him that way, but also that he’s the way he is.”

The CNN “Young Wonder” isn’t looking for praise, but reciprocity.

“I think the message is to spread positivity within people,” said Liam.

Liam includes a handwritten message of joy on each bag. His message and star power has spread all over the country,

To date, his online fundraising page has raised more than $44,000 and counting – raising more than $17,000 in just one day, with help of actor Harry Connick, Jr. and others.

People as far as Kentucky are sending special hand crafted bags to help the young philanthropist with his mission to help those in need.

Many are hoping the simple act of kindness spreads.

“Liam gives me hope for the future of Cambridge, the country and the world,” Mayor McGovern said.