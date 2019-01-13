BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman climbed up the NFL’s postseason record book on Sunday, as the Patriots receiver now owns the second-most receptions in playoff history.

Edelman entered Sunday’s divisional round game against the Chargers trailing Reggie Wayne on the all-time list, but quickly tied and surpassed him with five receptions in the first half. Edelman took sole possession of second place on the first play of the second quarter, hauling in a 17-yard pass from Tom Brady, the 94th postseason reception of his career. That reception helped set up a Brady-to-Phillip Dorsett touchdown that gave New England a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Edelman, 32, has a long ways to go in order to catch the all-time leader, Jerry Rice, who had 151 postseason receptions over his Hall of Fame career.

Get all of the reaction and analysis of New England’s divisional round clash with the Chargers on WBZ-TV’s Patriots 5th Quarter immediately following the game!