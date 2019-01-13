BOSTON (CBS) — Jon Bon Jovi enjoyed Sunday’s Patriots-Chargers divisional round game in Foxboro with New England owner Robert Kraft, and the duo enjoyed a little sing-along during the fourth quarter.

After the Patriots jumped out to a 41-14 lead early in the final frame, Bon Jovi and Kraft were shown on the CBS broadcast singing along and bumping their heads to the rocker’s classic Livin’ On A Prayer.

Bon Jovi and @Patriots owner Robert Kraft rocking out to "Livin' On a Prayer" is everything🤣 pic.twitter.com/2sOEIqgvZU — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 13, 2019

Jovi had a little bit of trouble keeping up with his own song, as CBS Sports writer Will Brinson pointed out on Twitter.

Bon Jovi doesn’t know the words to Livin’ on a Prayer… pic.twitter.com/wpLABvSx5i — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 13, 2019

Bon Jovi is no stranger to the Patriots organization, thanks to head coach Bill Belichick being a gigantic fan of the Jersey rocker. Bon Jovi has been to numerous Patriots games over the years, and just last April, Kraft was present when he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Based on how Sunday’s game went with Jovi in Kraft’s luxury suite, maybe the Patriots should bring him along to Kansas City when they take on the Chiefs (assuming they hang on to their 27-point lead).