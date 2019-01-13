  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMPatriots Fifth Quarter
    6:30 PMWBZ News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jon Bon Jovi, Local TV, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, NFL Playoffs, Robert Kraft, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Jon Bon Jovi enjoyed Sunday’s Patriots-Chargers divisional round game in Foxboro with New England owner Robert Kraft, and the duo enjoyed a little sing-along during the fourth quarter.

After the Patriots jumped out to a 41-14 lead early in the final frame, Bon Jovi and Kraft were shown on the CBS broadcast singing along and bumping their heads to the rocker’s classic Livin’ On A Prayer.

Jovi had a little bit of trouble keeping up with his own song, as CBS Sports writer Will Brinson pointed out on Twitter.

Bon Jovi is no stranger to the Patriots organization, thanks to head coach Bill Belichick being a gigantic fan of the Jersey rocker. Bon Jovi has been to numerous Patriots games over the years, and just last April, Kraft was present when he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

kraft jovi Jon Bon Jovi, Robert Kraft Rock Out To Livin On A Prayer During Patriots Chargers

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and inductee Jon Bon Jovi attend the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Based on how Sunday’s game went with Jovi in Kraft’s luxury suite, maybe the Patriots should bring him along to Kansas City when they take on the Chiefs (assuming they hang on to their 27-point lead).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s