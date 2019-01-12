WELLFLEET (CBS) — A firefighter suffered minor injuries while working to put out a house fire in Wellfleet Saturday. Pictures from the scene showed a Finn Road home completely engulfed in flames.

Wellfleet Police warned residents that the area of Finn Road was closed Saturday morning as firefighters worked to put out a house fire. Crews stayed on scene for hours treating hot spots.

The injured firefighter has since been released from the hospital. No one else was hurt.

It is unclear what started the fire. No other information is available at this time.