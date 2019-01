LINCOLN (CBS) — A Lincoln police officer “made a new friend” on the job Saturday. The department tweeted a photo of Officer Regan with an injured owl that he helped rescue.

According to the tweet, a motorist saw the large bird on Route 2A. Regan and the motorist help get the owl in the police cruiser and they took a “cold scenic ride back to the station.”

Police were then able to bring the owl to Newhouse Animal Rescue.