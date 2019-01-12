FOXBORO (CBS) — First responders used the jaws of life at the scene of a crash on Interstate 95 South Friday night. Foxboro and Mansfield fire departments were called to a multi-car crash between Exits 7 and 8 around 6 p.m.

A 53-year-old Swansea woman was removed from her S.U.V. with the jaws of life and MedFlighted to Tufts NEMC Trauma Center, Mass. State Police said. The woman has serious injuries.

Foxboro Fire Department posted pictures of the scene on Facebook. Three cars were heavily damaged.

State Police said a 28-year-old Warwick, Rhode Island woman and a 33-year-old Attleboro man were the two other drivers involved. They were uninjured.

It is unclear what caused the crash. Police are investigating.