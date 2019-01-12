  • WBZ TV

FOXBORO (CBS) — First responders used the jaws of life at the scene of a crash on Interstate 95 South Friday night. Foxboro and Mansfield fire departments were called to a multi-car crash between Exits 7 and 8 around 6 p.m.

A 53-year-old Swansea woman was removed from her S.U.V. with the jaws of life and MedFlighted to Tufts NEMC Trauma Center, Mass. State Police said. The woman has serious injuries.

foxborocrashroute95 Swansea Woman Seriously Injured After Crash On Interstate 95

Two cars were seriously damaged after a crash on Route 95 South (Photo Via Foxborough Fire Department Facebook)

Foxboro Fire Department posted pictures of the scene on Facebook. Three cars were heavily damaged.

foxborocrashroute952 Swansea Woman Seriously Injured After Crash On Interstate 95

One person was MedFlighted from a serious crash on Route 95 Friday night (Photo Via Foxborough Fire Department Facebook)

State Police said a 28-year-old Warwick, Rhode Island woman and a 33-year-old Attleboro man were the two other drivers involved. They were uninjured.

It is unclear what caused the crash. Police are investigating.

