BOSTON (CBS) – Nearly two centuries of history and tradition came to an end Saturday night in Boston. The historic Durgin Park restaurant has served its last meal.

The Faneuil Hall restaurant was purchased by John Durgin and Eldridge Park back in 1827, and became a Boston landmark.

On the restaurant’s last night, business was busy with customers coming back for one more meal, including one diner who’s been coming for 40 years.

“It’s the last hurrah, so sad. It was the best; I mean coming here with my grandparents was a memory that you just don’t forget,” one customer said.

Durgin Park was known for serving supper with a side of sass. Customers came from all over the world for the atmosphere you can’t find anywhere else in Boston.

The owners say the restaurant is no longer profitable, and closing is just the nature of the business.