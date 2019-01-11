EPPING, N.H. (CBS) – A retired police officer from Massachusetts and his wife were killed in a wrong-way crash in Epping, New Hampshire overnight.

State Police say 31-year-old Ryan Kittredge of Derry made a u-turn in his Dodge pickup truck on Route 101 west around 11:40 p.m. Thursday and started driving in the wrong direction.

Moments later, it slammed into a Chevrolet Impala, killing the driver, 58-year-old John Johnson, and his 57-year-old wife Heidi, both of New Ipswich.

John Johnson was a retired Townsend Police Sergeant and had been on the force for nearly 40 years. He retired from full-time duty in July 2018, but he stayed on as a reserve officer.

The department confirmed his death in a Facebook post Friday.

“It is with great sadness that I am sharing news of the tragic death of Sgt. John Johnson and his wife in a car crash. Sgt. Johnson has served the Townsend community since 1978,” Townsend Police Chief Richard Bailey said in the statement. “Please take time to remember this fine officer and his family. We will share additional details on the funeral arrangements as they become available.”

Deputy Chief James Sartell told WBZ-TV Sgt. Johnson was an integral part of the department, which he joined as a reserve officer in 1978. He was promoted to full-time in 1985 and later ran the training division.

Sartell said Johnson was a very well liked, well respected officer who was also the “grill master” at the annual senior center cookout. The department posted a photo of him grilling on Facebook Friday.

There have been no charges filed in the crash at this point in the investigation.

A third driver couldn’t see the crash scene in the dark as he approached and his Ford Fusion also hit Kittredge’s pickup.

Kittredge was rushed to Exeter Hospital with serious injuries and later taken by helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

The Ford Fusion driver was also taken to Exeter Hospital with what was described as “non-life threatening injuries.”