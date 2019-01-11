  • WBZ TVOn Air

EPPING, N.H. (CBS) – Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash in Epping, New Hampshire overnight.

State Police say 31-year-old Ryan Kittredge of Derry made a u-turn in his Dodge pickup truck on Route 101 west around 11:40 p.m. Thursday and started driving in the wrong direction.

epping 2 Killed In Wrong Way Crash On Route 101 In Epping, New Hampshire

State Police say Ryan Kittredge of Derry made a u-turn in pickup truck on Route 101 just before the crash. (Photo credit: Epping, NH Fire Dept.)

Moments later, it slammed into a Chevrolet Impala, killing the driver, 58-year-old John Johnson, and his passenger, 57-year-old Heidi Johnson, both of New Ipswich.

A third driver couldn’t see the crash scene in the dark and his Ford Fusion also hit the pickup.

Kittredge was rushed to Exeter Hospital with serious injuries and later taken by helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

The Ford Fusion driver was also taken to Exeter Hospital with what was described as “non-life threatening injuries.”

