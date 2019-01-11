WORCESTER (CBS) – A Worcester driver narrowly avoided plunging 100 feet over a cliff. She was instead able to escape injury thanks to a fence that left her car dangling in a precarious position.

Thursday afternoon, the driver crashed into a fence on Plantation Street. The car was left hanging over an embankment that goes down about 100 feet to railroad tracks below.

The owner of a nearby salon told WBZ-TV the elderly driver had just gotten her hair done. The woman said she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake while leaving the parking lot.

A Good Samaritan ran in to the salon asking for help. They had tried to help the woman out of her car but were unsuccessful.

The salon owner was able to get her to safety. He said the woman seemed calm and was uninjured despite the dangerous spot she ended up in.

A tow company stabilized the car, removed it from the fence and towed it from the scene.