AMESBURY (CBS) – A former Amesbury fire lieutenant was fired on the same day he pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with an alleged overtime fraud scheme.

The City of Amesbury announced Scott Cloutier’s firing on Friday. Cloutier pleaded not guilty earlier in the day to larceny over $250 and false claim to a government agency in Salem Superior Court.

Cloutier is alleged to have stolen approximately $30,000 between Jan. 1, 2016 and May 1, 2018 by claiming overtime for shifts he didn’t actually work. He is represented by Attorney Patrick Donovan.

Cloutier is a former lieutenant with the Amesbury Fire Department with more than 22 years of service. He was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to return to court on March 12 for a pre-trial hearing.

The Essex District Attorney’s office has been investigating the alleged fraud since May. The investigation, which includes another member of the Amesbury Fire Department, is still ongoing.