BOSTON (CBS) — Rick Nash is retiring from hockey, citing lingering symptoms of a concussion he sustained last season while a member of the Boston Bruins.

The announcement was made by Nash’s agent, Joe Resnick, via TSN’s Darren Drager:

Due to unresolved issues/symptoms from the concussion sustained last March, Rick Nash will be forced to retire from the game of hockey. Under the advice of his medical team, the risk of further brain injury is far too great if Rick returns to play. Rick would like to thank everyone who has supported him during this difficult time period.

The Boston Bruins acquired Nash, 34, ahead of last season’s trade deadline in hopes of bolstering their offense, and paid a hefty price too. The package they sent to the New York Rangers was centered around 20-year-old defenseman Ryan Lindgren and a 2018 first-round pick, and also included forwards Ryan Spooner and Matt Beleskey.

The winger never quite caught on in Boston, scoring three goals and dishing out three assists in 11 games. He suffered a concussion during a March 17 game in Tampa Bay and ended up missing the final 12 games of the regular season. Nash returned for the postseason, tallying 3-2-5 totals and a minus-7 rating in 12 games played.

Nash suffered at least four concussions throughout his career, including one during the 2013 season that caused him to miss more than a month of action.

Originally drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 draft, Nash finishes his career with 289 goals and 258 assists for 547 points in 674 regular-season games. He played in 89 playoff games, tallying 18-28-46 totals.