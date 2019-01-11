  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (AP) — A rare copper penny that a Massachusetts man found in his lunch money more than 70 years ago has been sold at an auction for more than $200,000.

The 1943 penny is one of 20 that were accidentally minted when the federal government was trying to conserve copper for World War II.

Heritage Auctions says Don Lutes Jr., of Pittsfield, was 16 when he found the coin in change he received at his school cafeteria in 1947.

rare penny found in pittsfield ma pic from hertiage auctions Rare Penny Found In Massachusetts Sells For More Than $200K

(Image credit: Heritage Auctions)

Auction officials say the coin sold for $204,000 in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday.

Winning bidder Tom Caldwell, of Concord, says he plans to display the coin at various coin shows.

rare penny found in pittsfield ma 2 pic from hertiage auctions Rare Penny Found In Massachusetts Sells For More Than $200K

(Image credit: Heritage Auctions)

All proceeds of the sale will go toward the Pittsfield Public Library, where auction officials say Lutes often visited before his death in September.

