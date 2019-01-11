BOSTON (CBS) – With signs reading “Let us work” and “Don’t punish the public. Fund the US EPA,” dozens of federal workers gathered at Post Office Square in Boston on Friday to protest the 21st day of the government shutdown.

“Uncertainty” was the word most heard on protesters lips.

“We’re trying to scale back right now,” said one protester. “We don’t know how long it’s going to last.”

Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) joined the protesters, as did members of federal organizations, including the TSA, AFGE (Association of Federal Government Employees) and the EPA.

The protesters are a small fraction of Massachusetts’ approximately 8,000 federal workers.

This government shutdown will become the longest in U.S. history on Saturday at 22 days. President Trump and Congress are at an impasse regarding $5.7 billion worth of funding for a border wall. Experts believe the shutdown could last for several more weeks.

“We just want to go back to work,” said a protester. “We don’t want to be pawns in this whole situation. It’s just crazy.”