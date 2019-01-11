BOSTON (CBS) — There is no doubt that Melvin Gordon will be suiting up when the Los Angeles Chargers invade Gillette Stadium this weekend. The Chargers star running back was removed from Friday’s injury report ahead of this weekend’s AFC divisional round game against the New England Patriots.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that Gordon is 100 percent after tweaking his knee during last weekend’s wild card win over the Baltimore Ravens, but he will be out there looking to find the end zone against New England. Gordon rushed 885 yards and 10 touchdowns during the regular season, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He ran for 40 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries against Baltimore’s stout run defense, a pedestrian 2.7 yards average. But he and fellow running back Austin Ekeler figure to be a big part of L.A.’s game plan on Sunday against a Patriots defense that allowed 4.9 yards per carry — ranking 29th in the NFL.

Elsewhere on the Los Angeles injury report, tight end Hunter Henry has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. He was activated off the PUP list earlier this week, and Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has said Hunter will play a limited role in their offense if he is active on Sunday.

Los Angeles also listed cornerback Brandon Facyson (concussion), fullback Derek Watt (shoulder) and linebacker Kyle Wilson (concussion) as questionable for Sunday’s tilt.

The Patriots are relatively healthy at the moment, with perfect attendance at practice again on Friday. They have yet to release their injury report for Sunday’s game.

