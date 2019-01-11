  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:fields corner, MBTA Red Line

BOSTON (CBS) – Red Line service was temporarily halted during the Friday morning commute after a person had to be rescued from underneath a train at Fields Corner. Trains have since resumed service.

It happened around 8 a.m. A technical rescue team from Boston Fire Department was called to the scene.

bfd Red Line Delayed For Person Under Train At Fields Corner

A person was rescued from under a Red Line train at Fields Corner. (Image Credit: Boston Fire Department)

Shuttle buses were summonsed to transport commuters while the train was stopped.

The person who was rescued was taken to an area hospital. They were conscious and alert after being removed from the tracks.

Train service resumed about an hour after the incident began.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s