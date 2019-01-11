BOSTON (CBS) – Red Line service was temporarily halted during the Friday morning commute after a person had to be rescued from underneath a train at Fields Corner. Trains have since resumed service.

It happened around 8 a.m. A technical rescue team from Boston Fire Department was called to the scene.

Shuttle buses were summonsed to transport commuters while the train was stopped.

The person who was rescued was taken to an area hospital. They were conscious and alert after being removed from the tracks.

Train service resumed about an hour after the incident began.