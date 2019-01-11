FALMOUTH (CBS) – A purported Good Samaritan who turned in a wallet he found at Walmart ended up facing a larceny charge after Falmouth Police say he stole several hundred dollars that was inside.

A man walked into the Falmouth Police station Thursday night to report that he found a wallet near TJ Maxx.

When an officer contacted the woman who owned the wallet, she said it had been mistakenly left at Walmart. She told police there should be $260 cash inside.

Another officer watched surveillance video from the store, and found the man who turned the wallet in took the cash.

When police contacted the suspect, he confessed to taking the $260. The money was returned to the woman, and the man will be summonsed for larceny.