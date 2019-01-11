  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Police, Boston Public Garden, Joshua Enos

BOSTON (CBS) – A Lynn man has been charged with a New Year’s Eve stabbing and robbery in the Public Garden. A 24-year-old teacher’s aide was escorted to an ATM and forced to withdraw $500 during the robbery.

On Friday, Boston Police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Joshua Enos. He was wanted on a warrant on charges of armed robbery, armed kidnapping with serous bodily injury and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

suspect Arrest Made In Public Garden New Years Eve Stabbing And Robbery

Surveillance photos of the man police were searching for in a Public Garden attack. (WBZ-TV)

Zach Johnston was with his brother and a friend on New Year’s Eve walking toward the Arlington T stop when police say Enos and two others brandished a knife and a gun and demanded the group’s wallets and cell phones.

Johnston was stabbed during a scuffle. In total, the ordeal lasted about 30 minutes.

“I think for one obviously I recognize that I’m very lucky,” Johnston told WBZ-TV following the incident.

Enos was arrested around 3 p.m. Thursday on Essex Street in Lynn.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s