BOSTON (CBS) – A Lynn man has been charged with a New Year’s Eve stabbing and robbery in the Public Garden. A 24-year-old teacher’s aide was escorted to an ATM and forced to withdraw $500 during the robbery.

On Friday, Boston Police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Joshua Enos. He was wanted on a warrant on charges of armed robbery, armed kidnapping with serous bodily injury and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Zach Johnston was with his brother and a friend on New Year’s Eve walking toward the Arlington T stop when police say Enos and two others brandished a knife and a gun and demanded the group’s wallets and cell phones.

Johnston was stabbed during a scuffle. In total, the ordeal lasted about 30 minutes.

“I think for one obviously I recognize that I’m very lucky,” Johnston told WBZ-TV following the incident.

Enos was arrested around 3 p.m. Thursday on Essex Street in Lynn.