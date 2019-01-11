BOSTON (CBS) — As it tends to be the case when January rolls around in New England, the Patriots will be hosting an NFL playoff game this weekend. And as it tends to be the case when January rolls around in New England, it’s going to be pretty darn cold out there.

New Englanders are certainly used to the frigid temps. As are the Patriots, who have plenty of experience playing in January under Bill Belichick. But with the Los Angeles Chargers coming to town, people are making a big deal out of the forecast, which calls for temps in the 20s come kickoff.

But as usual, the Patriots head coach tempered the weather talk on Friday, giving his usual chilly response when asked about the frigid temps that have taken over the region.

“They’re a good football team. We’re playing the Chargers. We’re not playing the weather,” quipped Belichick. “Whatever it is, it is.

Belichick agreed there would be zero advantage for the Patriots thanks to the weather: “We’re going to be on the same field.”

Not all that shocking from a guy who prefers not to have sleeves on his sweatshirt. And the chilly temps didn’t seem to bother Bill on Thursday, based on his attire during the team’s outdoor practice in the snow.

It’s almost like a guy who has been coaching football for 40-plus years, including a 20-year run in New England, is used to the cold weather. Wild.

And while the Chargers lucked out with a unseasonably warm wild card game against the Ravens in Baltimore last weekend (temps were in the 50s), Belichick is also probably aware that Los Angeles has played three cold-weather games (in Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Denver) over the last six weeks. They won all three.

When you boil it all down, Belichick knows he and his team have no control over the weather, so it really isn’t worth talking — or complaining — about it. His players followed suit after Thursday’s windy and snowy practice.

“As much as that sucks playing in it, it’s a joy to know that you’re still playing,” said safety Devin McCourty.

“I grew up in the South, and when I think of NFL playoff football, that’s kind of the picture you think of – the snow, the cold,” said center David Andrews. “So, it’s always fun to get out there in that.”

