BOSTON (CBS) – It’s one more step in the healing process. Adrianne Haslet is on her way to rehab, she announced Friday on her Instagram story.

The Boston Marathon bombing survivor was hit by a car in a crosswalk on Commonwealth Avenue on Jan. 5. She suffered a dislocated shoulder and three broken bones.

“I’ll go to inpatient rehab, where I’ll be for weeks. I’ll spend all day working; learn how to cook, shower, dress, put my leg on, all one handed. I’ll learn how to work out without compromising my injuries, and go to therapy for (even more) PTSD, basically working on me eight hours a day,” Haslet wrote in her Instagram story.

She posted an X-ray of her mended shoulder, calling it “My new shoulder.”

Haslet also received a visit from Watertown Police Department’s Lt. Chris Munger, officer Rick Munger and officer Joe Reynolds.

After losing her left limb in the 2013 bombings, Haslet was training to run the Boston Marathon again this year. She completed the race in 2016, but didn’t make it to the finish line last year.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for failing to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Boston Police say dark and rainy conditions may have been a contributing factor.