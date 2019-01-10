BROCKTON (CBS) – A driver who wouldn’t pull over for police later refused to cooperate with officers because they say she claimed she’s a member of a sovereign nation and didn’t have to follow the laws of Massachusetts.

Jessica Davis, 36, of Bridgewater, was involved in a crash around 6:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Routes 139 and 18 in Abington. A police officer showed up and Davis drove away.

According to Abington police, the officer attempted to pull her over, but she wouldn’t stop. It never escalated to the level of a chase because Davis was driving about 30 miles an hour.

When she drove into Weymouth, a State Trooper joined in and police followed her to South Shore Hospital, where she finally stopped. But then Davis refused to get out of her car. One of the officers broke a window, unlocked the door and pulled her out. That’s when she allegedly claimed sovereign nation status.

Davis is charged with failing to stop for police, operating to endanger and marked lanes violation.

She will be arraigned Thursday in Brockton District Court.