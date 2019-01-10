  • WBZ TVOn Air

REVERE (CBS) – A woman who police say vaped CBD oil before she hit and killed a 5-year-old girl and her 2-month old sister in Revere said she is “heartbroken” and apologized to the family. Autumn Harris made the remarks following a pretrial hearing as she faces charges including motor vehicle homicide.

Autumn Harris told police she was on only two hours sleep before the December crash on Route 145. Harris allegedly veered off the road and hit five people with her 2015 Chevrolet Equinox. The group was standing on a sidewalk inside the median strip that divides the two sides of the road when they were hit.

Adrianna Mejia-Rivera and Natasha Nicole Mejia-Rivera. (Family Photo)

Adrianna Mejia-Rivera and Natasha Nicole Mejia-Rivera. (Family Photo)

Five-year-old Adrianna Mejia-Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene. Natasha Nicole Mejia-Rivera, two months old, died several days later.

Harris appeared in Chelsea District Court on Thursday. As she left the courthouse, Harris apologized to the victims’ families when approached by reporters.

“I’m heartbroken. I feel horrible. I’m sorry to the family,” Harris said.

Autumn Harris appears at a pretrial hearing on January 10, 2019. (WBZ-TV)

Autumn Harris appears at a pretrial hearing on January 10, 2019. (WBZ-TV)

When asked what happened the night of the crash, Harris declined to say anything further.

“I’m not answering any questions,” she said.

Web Extra: Autumn Harris Apologizes While Leaving Court Appearance

 

Harris posted bail and is next due back in court on March 11.

Comments (2)
  1. bwcarey says:
    January 10, 2019 at 12:18 pm

    angels are made, as the soul rises, amen

