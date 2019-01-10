BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots are looking to advance to their eighth straight AFC Championship this weekend, but an extremely talented Los Angeles Chargers team is standing in their way. Could the Chargers actually pull off an upset in New England on Sunday afternoon?

WBZ-TV Sports producer Scott Sullivan sure thinks so (though he’s admitted in the past that his track record at making picks hasn’t been very good). He sliced up the Patriots-Chargers matchup with sports director Steve Burton on the latest edition of “A Slice Of Sully,” picking L.A. for a 22-16 upset on Sunday.

Why the heck would he do that?

“Because L.A. is a good football team. I love their balance on both sides of the ball. I’m being a realist; I’m not just going to throw my heart out there and say the Pats are going to win every game, the Red Sox are going to win every game,” Sully said to Burton.

While the Patriots have not lost at home this season, the Chargers were 8-0 when they had to leave Los Angeles. With a battle-tested quarterback like Philip Rivers, and a convincing victory over the Ravens in Baltimore on wild card weekend, Sully thinks they’ll add another road victory to their resume this weekend in Foxboro.

“This team is really mentally tough, to keep going on the road and winning,” he said. “I’m just not going to give it to the Pats — I’ll leave that to you.”

Burton points that the Patriots have yet to put it all together, but it certainly feels like they’re getting to that point.

“Sure, that’s in the back of my mind. Maybe it’s taken them longer to really gel and find their place, but they haven’t shown that all season long. Something has been off, something hasn’t been right all season and I don’t think that’s going to change,” he said. “This [Los Angeles] team is really tough and I think they’re going to surprise the Patriots.”

Sully and Burton also discuss the cold weather in New England and how big of an advantage that will be for the Patriots, plus the big-game potential for James White. Watch the full segment in the clip above and click here for past episodes of “A Slice Of Sully!”