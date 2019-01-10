By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — A little over a year ago, the New England Patriots traded Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers. Some people believed the handsome Jimmy G. was good enough to succeed the greatest quarterback of all time, so the loss of the backup quarterback has left the Patriots in a bit of a peculiar position with regard to the future of the quarterback position.

However, thanks to the bright minds of the internet world, a new theory has been hatched regarding how the Patriots might acquire the heir to the Tom Brady throne. And it actually makes decent sense.

The genesis of this idea can be traced to Anthony Becht, a former NFL tight end and a current ESPN analyst. Now that Kliff Kingsbury is the head coach in Arizona, and now that Kyler Murray is expected to declare for the NFL draft, and now that the Cardinals own the No. 1 overall pick this year, Becht threw out the following notion: the Cardinals could trade Rosen and draft Murray.

And who would be keenly interested in acquiring Rosen? Why, perhaps the long-term-quarterback-plan-lacking New England Patriots:

Throwing this out there to chew on folks…..Cardinals trade Rosen to the Patriots…Pats get a 1st rd QB on the cheap… Cards draft Kyler Murray #1 & get a decent draft pick in return…#Pats get their future “Tom Brady”….#VeryPatriotish — Anthony Becht (@Anthony_Becht) January 10, 2019

Very Patriotish indeed!

Of course, it’s just an idea. It’s not a report. The Patriots are likely more concerned with Philip Rivers than Josh Rosen right now.

But it does make sense, at least from the Arizona side of things. Kingsbury was hired essentially because he coached MVP-in-waiting Patrick Mahomes in college. His work with young quarterbacks is the strongest point on his resume (aside from being handsome, like Garoppolo). When he was hired, it was was assumed that the Cardinals liked his potential with Rosen, who struggled mightily as a rookie but was not exactly in the perfect situation.

Perhaps that was true, but with the news breaking that the Oakland A’s (who drafted Murray for his baseball prowess) expect Murray to choose football over baseball? Well, things may have changed.

That’s because Kingsbury loves Murray. How do we know this? Kingsbury said so:

Kyler is, I mean, he’s a freak, man. … Kyler is a freak. I’ve followed him since he was a sophomore in high school. I just think the world of him and what he can do on the football field. … I’d take him with the first pick of the draft if I could. I know he’s signed up to play baseball, but he is a dominant football player. And I would take him with the first pick.

Kliff Kingsbury back on October 28, 2018: "Kyler is a freak…..I would take him with the first pick of the draft if I could." 👀👀👀

(via @EricKellyTV) pic.twitter.com/N9m99DkTNr — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 10, 2019

Kingsbury was the head coach of Texas Tech at the time. Having the first pick of the draft was not in the cards. Now a few months later, he’s in that exact position.

So, it remains possible that after spending the No. 10 overall pick on Rosen a year ago, Kingsbury might convince general manager Steve Keim that Murray — the 2018 Heisman winner — is the better choice.

Adam Schefter said it’s possible.

“Maybe there’s a scenario that you get [Murray], and then you auction off Josh Rosen. If that’s what the new [coach] likes, that’s what he wants, why would you not acquiesce to that when you could get a king’s ransom for Josh Rosen, who some teams really like?” Schefter said. “It’s not implausible that that scenario could unfold.”

On "Get Up" this morning, Adam Schefter says that it's not "implausible" for the Cardinals to explore drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall and then attempting to get a kings ransom for Josh Rosen. pic.twitter.com/oEgE2jYLn7 — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) January 10, 2019

Rosen completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, starting 13 games for the 3-13 Cardinals. That may not be entirely appealing, but his junior year stats at UCLA (62.6% passing, 3,756 yards, 26 TDs, 10 INTs) made him a bona fide top-10 pick a year ago. So much so that the Patriots were reportedly showing interest in finding a way to draft Rosen last year. At the very least, they were interested in him.

Of course — OF COURSE! — whenever we engage in such discussions surrounding the New England Patriots, and specifically Bill Belichick’s long-term roster planning, we often end up wrong. Almost always, in fact.

Still, with the 41-year-old Brady seeming to be more on a year-to-year plan rather than a 45-or-bust mission, it does seem as though the Patriots will need to add that QB of the future sooner than later. While the Patriots have more pressing issues to worry about this week, this story should be one to monitor in the weeks and months to come.