LINCOLN, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire’s massive ice castles are set to open for the season. This year, however, the popular tourist attraction has a new home.

Ice Castles NH is expected to open Friday on Clark Farm Road in North Woodstock. The castles were located several miles down the road at Lincoln’s Hobo Railroad in previous years.

Tickets for the castles cost $15.95 during the week and $18.95 on weekends. For children 4-11 years old, tickets are $10.95 on weekdays and $14.95 on the weekend.

Visitors are encouraged to wear boots because the walking surface is made of crushed ice. Because it’s difficult to push children in a stroller, parents should instead bring a small sled.

The castles are often open even in the case of extreme cold or snowy weather.

This is the sixth season the ice castles have been open in New Hampshire. Tens of thousands of people visit each year.

“We are thrilled to bring Ice Castles back to New Hampshire this season,” said Ryan Davis, CEO of Ice Castles, LLC. “And now, families looking to enjoy time together outdoors this winter can not only experience the magic of Ice Castles, they also have the option of taking a fun sleigh ride through a beautiful snow-covered forest.”