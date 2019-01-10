BOSTON (Hoodline) – Itching to check out the freshest new spots in Boston? From a traditional American pub to a fitness center, read on for a list of the newest destinations to open their doors near you.

The Westland

10 Westland Ave., Fenway

Photo: emily e./Yelp

The Westland is a bar and New American spot.

Located near Symphony Hall, it serves shareables, soups, salads, sandwiches, grilled pizzas, main entrees and has a raw bar with oysters, shrimp cocktails and tuna. Diners can opt the scallops that are seared and come wit a cauliflower puree, roasted root vegetables and turmeric sauce, or choose the roasted chicken that includes roasted Yukon potatoes, green beans and a miso maple glaze. (Click here to view the entire menu.)

In addition to offering wine and cocktails, The Westland has local craft beers on tap, in cans or bottles.

The Westland is off to a strong start, with a five-star Yelp rating out of seven reviews.

Greg D., who reviewed it on Jan. 2, wrote, “I enjoyed a drink and an appetizer there last night. The bartenders were very nice and created a delicious drink for me to my specifications on request. The crab cake appetizer was pretty tasty too. I’m looking forward to trying more.”

Yelper Liana B. added, “Truly incredible experience at The Westland! We tried many appetizers and entrees and everything was wonderful. Creative dishes as well as great takes on classics. The cocktail list is amazing—so creative and delicious.”

Interested? It’s open for dinner from 5–10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 5–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The bar is open daily from 4 p.m.–2 a.m.

Sweat Fixx

323 Dorchester Ave., South Boston

Photo: sweat fixx/Yelp

Sweat Fixx is a new boot camp and personal training spot.

It’s described as a “boutique fitness studio specializing in low impact, high-intensity full body rowing and sculpting workouts,” according to the company website. It offers rowing, sculpting, high intensity interval training classes and much more.

Yelpers are liking the new addition, which currently holds a four-star rating out of four reviews.

Michelle S., who reviewed it on Dec. 29, said, “I am absolutely loving Sweat Fixx right now. As a relatively athletic person and a seasoned veteran of the Boston boutique workout scene who enjoys the high-amenity luxury fitness studio as much as the next guy, Sweat Fixx is a breath of fresh air—a highly effective workout with absolutely no frills attached.”

Mike F. noted, “They offer a few different group fitness class types. The class I took was more rower/cardio intensive, designed to better your overall conditioning. However, they also offer up other options for straight strength training as well.”

Drop in and check it out: it’s open from 6 am.–7:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.–6:30 p.m. on Friday, 8–11 a.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.–noon on Sunday.

Third Piece

631 Tremont St., South End

Photo: kristen l./Yelp

Third Piece is a spot to score women’s clothing, knitting supplies and art classes.

It sells knitwear clothing and also hosts knitting classes in its studio, where participants can make their own hats, gloves and scarves. Customers can also shop for knitting supplies like yarn and needles. For more information on classes or other items, click here.

With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new store seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Kerry R., who reviewed it on Dec. 28, said, “The store is sleek and showcases the gorgeous yarns and premade items in their line. There is also a making area where they hold classes and private events. I am the proud owner of five pieces and am looking forward to taking the plunge into knitting my next piece myself.”

And Rob O. noted, “What a gem in the South End! I have been in the store a countless number of times and have never been disappointed.”

It’s open from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on Wednesday, noon–8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday and Tuesday.)

Kohi Coffee Company

125 Summer St.

Photo: kohi coffee company/Yelp

Kohi Coffee Company is a new spot to score coffee and tea and more.

It offers espresso, cappuccino, lattes, coffee, a brew bar, cold brews and tea. There is also a light selection of snacks, like cookies, muffins and shortbread to pair with your beverage of choice. (Click here to review the entire menu.)

Yelpers are liking the new addition, which currently holds a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews.

Kristin A., who was among the first to review it on Nov. 16, wrote, “My first order at a new coffee shop is always a cortado and Kohi’s did not disappoint. In addition to coffees and teas, they also have a small display case of bakery items.”

Galen B. noted, “Excellent cold brew! Nice new shop conveniently located (at least for me). Check it out!”

Stop in and check it out from 7 a.m.–7 p.m. on weekdays or 8 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)