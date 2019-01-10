HOOKSETT, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire police say a man was driving with one of his tires “completely destroyed” early Thursday morning. He was arrested for repeat offense drunk driving.

Around 1:30 a.m., police spotted 63-year-old Manchester resident John Quinn driving on the Londonderry Turnpike with one tire down to the rim. He was pulled over and police say Quinn showed signs of intoxication.

Quinn told police he had been drinking, and agreed to a field sobriety test. After the test, Quinn was arrested and charged driving under the influence, subsequent offense.

Quinn’s license was already suspended for a previous DUI conviction. At the police barracks, Quinn refused to take a breathalyzer.

He is schedule to be arraigned in Hooksett District Court on Thursday.