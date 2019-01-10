  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Drunk Driver, Hooksett

HOOKSETT, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire police say a man was driving with one of his tires “completely destroyed” early Thursday morning. He was arrested for repeat offense drunk driving.

Around 1:30 a.m., police spotted 63-year-old Manchester resident John Quinn driving on the Londonderry Turnpike with one tire down to the rim. He was pulled over and police say Quinn showed signs of intoxication.

johnquinn NH Man Caught Driving On Completely Destroyed Tire While Drunk, Police Say

John Quinn following his drunk driving arrest. (Image Credit: Hooksett Police)

Quinn told police he had been drinking, and agreed to a field sobriety test. After the test, Quinn was arrested and charged driving under the influence, subsequent offense.

Quinn’s license was already suspended for a previous DUI conviction. At the police barracks, Quinn refused to take a breathalyzer.

He is schedule to be arraigned in Hooksett District Court on Thursday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s