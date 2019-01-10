BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a sad tribute to a spot where colonial soldiers shed blood centuries ago, a black trash bag hanging from a barrel that neighbors placed in an attempt to contain the overflow at the Bunker Hill Monument.

“It makes me really sad because you know these are beautiful parks,” said Gina DiStefano who visited the park with her dog.

So Boston Public Works crews are picking up where federal park rangers have backed off due to the government shutdown. Wednesday night they swept through not only Bunker Hill, but also Dorchester Heights in South Boston.

Mayor Marty Walsh says they plan to do it nightly until the shut-down ends. “We’ve gotten some complaints from residents, neighbors,” said Mayor Walsh. “It’s not our jurisdiction…We can’t cut the grass and shovel the walkways but we’re going to make sure that the base of those facilities are open for the public.”

“It’s kind of a pain when we come around here and we can’t throw away the poop bags because the trash bags are all full,” said dog walker Amy Connolly.

But residents are relieved now that the city is helping. “I think that’s great,” said DiStefano. “The more the merrier. I think that’s the only way we’re going to get stuff done is if we work together.”

City officials say they’ll also keep responding to other neglected sites as necessary. “It’s so important to keep these places open and clean for people,” said dog walker Sarah Koenig. “It’s a community thing.”