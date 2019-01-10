BOSTON (CBS) – Adrianne Haslet says she won’t let her latest obstacle stop her. After being hit by a car last week, the Boston Marathon bombing sees the challenge as just a detour.

“I’ve been through worse,” Haslet said in a Wednesday Instagram post. “I can get through this throbbing pain, this deep anger, this hurdle.”

Haslet underwent surgery Monday after she was hit by a car January 5 in a crosswalk on Commonwealth Ave. Her brother posted on Facebook that she dislocated her shoulder and suffered three broken bones.

Despite having lost her left leg in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, Haslet was training to run the race this year. She completed the Boston Marathon in 2016, though she did not reach the finish line last year.

“A year ago today I joined the @heartbreakersrun and have become a faster runner and have had more fun than I ever dreamed. I learned how to run in my new leg. I smashed so many goals as a result,” Haslet posted Wednesday. “My goals aren’t changing. It’s only my path to get to those goals that has taken a detour. Armed with a determination I never thought could get stronger, and your words, love, and support to do so will only make crossing that finish line even sweeter.”