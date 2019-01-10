  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Calling music festival released the lineup Thursday for its 2019 event. Twenty One Pilots, Travis Scott, Tame Impala and Michael Che are among the headlining artists coming to Allston in May.

Other big musical acts slated for the festival include Odesza, Logic, Greta Van Fleet, Anderson .Paak, Hozier, Janelle Monae, Brandi Carlile, Lord Huron and Sheck Wes.

This year’s comedy lineup stars Che, Jenny Slate and Fred Armisen. The Boston Ballet is also featured on the list of performers.

Che, who anchors Weekend Update on “Saturday Night Live, made headlines in 2017 for calling Boston the “most racist city” he has ever visited.

General admission tickets for the three-day festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex start at $249.

