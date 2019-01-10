BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Calling music festival released the lineup Thursday for its 2019 event. Twenty One Pilots, Travis Scott, Tame Impala and Michael Che are among the headlining artists coming to Allston in May.

Your 2019 Boston Calling Lineup! Announce Day tickets are on sale for 24 hours at the lowest price of the year. Payment plans are also available for as low as $63 down (plus fees)! Tag a friend & we might surprise you with fun stuff 🤞 #bostoncalling https://t.co/2u08pX25ic pic.twitter.com/k94496Dr5h — Boston Calling (@bostoncalling) January 10, 2019

Other big musical acts slated for the festival include Odesza, Logic, Greta Van Fleet, Anderson .Paak, Hozier, Janelle Monae, Brandi Carlile, Lord Huron and Sheck Wes.

This year’s comedy lineup stars Che, Jenny Slate and Fred Armisen. The Boston Ballet is also featured on the list of performers.

Che, who anchors Weekend Update on “Saturday Night Live, made headlines in 2017 for calling Boston the “most racist city” he has ever visited.

General admission tickets for the three-day festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex start at $249.