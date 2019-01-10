  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – Nine former champions will be running the Boston Marathon this year. The Boston Athletic Association and sponsor John Hancock officially announced the entire team of elite runners Thursday for the 2019 race.

There will be 82 elite athletes competing, including Olympians, Paralympians, world champions and marathon majors winners from 15 countries.

The returning men’s champions will be:

2018: Yuki Kawauchi of Japan
2017: Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya
2016: Lemi Berhanu of Ethiopia
2015 and 2013: Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia
2012: Wesley Korir of Kenya

winners 2019 Boston Marathon To Have 9 Former Champions In Elite Field

Yuki Kawauchi and Desi Linden after winning the 2018 Boston Marathon. (WBZ-TV)

The returning women’s champions will be:

2018: Desiree Linden of the U.S.
2017: Edna Kiplagat of Kenya
2015: Caroline Rotich of Kenya
2012: Sharon Cherop of Kenya

Seven Boston Marathon wheelchair champions will also return for this year’s race, including defending champions Marcel Hug of Switzerland and Tatyana McFadden of the U.S.

For more information on this year’s elite teams, visit baa.org.

The 123rd Boston Marathon will be run on April 15. You can watch live local coverage on WBZ-TV and CBS Boston.com.

