BOSTON (CBS) – Nine former champions will be running the Boston Marathon this year. The Boston Athletic Association and sponsor John Hancock officially announced the entire team of elite runners Thursday for the 2019 race.

There will be 82 elite athletes competing, including Olympians, Paralympians, world champions and marathon majors winners from 15 countries.

The returning men’s champions will be:

2018: Yuki Kawauchi of Japan

2017: Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya

2016: Lemi Berhanu of Ethiopia

2015 and 2013: Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia

2012: Wesley Korir of Kenya

The returning women’s champions will be:

2018: Desiree Linden of the U.S.

2017: Edna Kiplagat of Kenya

2015: Caroline Rotich of Kenya

2012: Sharon Cherop of Kenya

Seven Boston Marathon wheelchair champions will also return for this year’s race, including defending champions Marcel Hug of Switzerland and Tatyana McFadden of the U.S.

For more information on this year’s elite teams, visit baa.org.

The 123rd Boston Marathon will be run on April 15. You can watch live local coverage on WBZ-TV and CBS Boston.com.