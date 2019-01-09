(MARE) – Patrick is a friendly fifteen-year-old boy of Caucasian descent who has many interests and strengths. His social worker describes him as an affectionate child who truly enjoys the company of those he is close to. Patrick is an aspiring chef who is very interested in both eating and making food. He has recently started learning how to cook and he enjoys the lessons. Patrick is also interested in art projects, reading, music and dancing along to his favorite songs. Patrick’s favorite singer is currently Justin Timberlake!

Patrick is very interested in technology and he enjoys using both his iPad and the computer at school whenever he can! Patrick is diagnosed with Autism and will sometimes communicate his wants and needs through the use of his iPad. He is verbal and able to have conversations, but sometimes he prefers to write his responses or point them out rather than verbalize them.

Patrick is legally free for adoption and his social worker is open to exploring both a visiting resource and permanent adoptive family for him. Patrick’s future family can consist of one or two parents, and he can reside with or without other children. It is most important that Patrick’s caregivers are committed to helping Patrick reach his fullest potential!

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.