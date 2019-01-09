BOSTON (CBS) – More than 800 TSA employees at Logan Airport are preparing to go without pay until the government shutdown ends. TSA workers were paid two weeks ago, but won’t be getting their latest paycheck at the end of the week.

“You go to work expecting to get paid,” said TSA officer Mike Gayzagian.

The Watertown resident said Wednesday he’ll probably have to dip into his savings.

“The banks want their money you know the creditors what their money landlords want their money and rightfully so,” said Gayzagian.

Gayzagian is acting president of The American Federation of Government employees, which represents TSA workers. He said the reality is setting in they’re not going to get paid, but as essential personnel they’re expected to still show up.

“It’s profoundly unfair and almost disrespectful to put us in the middle of this debate over border security when we have absolutely nothing to do with it,” said Gayzagian.

Security lines at Logan Airport aren’t being impacted by the shutdown and passengers seem to be sympathetic to those still working with a smile.

“I get nervous on flights and having them there really makes there makes me feel more comfortable,” said Kyle Gorman.

“They are truly stuck in the middle and they have to put up with the flyers that are maybe impatient and not getting paid for that, don’t know if I’d put up with it,” said Lisa Peck.

The TSA says their security protocols have not been compromised and will not be compromised because of the government shutdown.