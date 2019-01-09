CONCORD, NH (CBS) – New Hampshire State Police are reminding drivers to make sure their vehicles are cleared of snow and ice before they hit the road.

State Police Cmdr. John Encarnacao tweeted photos Wednesday morning of two drivers – one in shorts – removing snow from the roof of their vehicles after he pulled them over.

Please clear snow and ice off your vehicle BEFORE heading out on the roadways. If you fail to do so, you will be pulled over. This is for your safety as well as the motoring public around you. #JessicasLaw #nhsp @NH_StatePolice pic.twitter.com/TyV9VlduZw — John Encarnacao (@NHSPcar4) January 9, 2019

“Although they were not the most egregious violations, they were violations nonetheless,” he told WBZ-TV. “We’ve seen vehicles traveling on the highway with up to a foot of snow in the past!”

Encarnacao said both drivers were cooperative and issued warnings.

“This is for your safety as well as the motoring public around you,” he said.