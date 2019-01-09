  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, New Hampshire, Snow

CONCORD, NH (CBS) – New Hampshire State Police are reminding drivers to make sure their vehicles are cleared of snow and ice before they hit the road.

State Police Cmdr. John Encarnacao tweeted photos Wednesday morning of two drivers – one in shorts – removing snow from the roof of their vehicles after he pulled them over.

“Although they were not the most egregious violations, they were violations nonetheless,” he told WBZ-TV. “We’ve seen vehicles traveling on the highway with up to a foot of snow in the past!”

Encarnacao said both drivers were cooperative and issued warnings.

“This is for your safety as well as the motoring public around you,” he said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s