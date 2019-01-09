  • WBZ TVOn Air

SALEM, New Hampshire (CBS) — A 27-year-old Salem, New Hampshire man is facing charges after he drunkenly entered the wrong home and refused to leave early Tuesday morning, police said. Philip Allen Smith was charged with criminal mischief, criminal trespass, and resisting arrest.

Around 2 a.m., Salem police received a 911 call from a resident on Main Street who said he went downstairs after hearing some loud noises and found a stranger sitting on his couch.

phillipallensmith Police: Drunk Man Arrested After Going Into Wrong Home, Refusing To Leave

Philip Allen Smith (Photo Courtesy: Salem N.H. Police)

The man identified himself as Phil Smith and told the homeowner that he lived there, police said. The 911 caller had never seen Smith before.

When police responded, they found obvious signs of forced entry, including damage to the side door. Smith became aggressive when officers began talking to him. He also challenged officers to a fight and could not give them a reasonable explanation as to why he was in the home, police said.

Smith was released on personal recognizance. His hearing is scheduled March 4.

