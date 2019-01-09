Israel Awards Patriots' Owner Robert Kraft The 'Jewish Nobel' PrizeNew England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been awarded Israel's 2019 Genesis Prize, a $1 million recognition widely known as the "Jewish Nobel" prize.

Rask Stops 24 Shots, Bruins Shut Out Wild 4-0 Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand each had a goal and two assists, Tuukka Rask stopped 24 shots for his first shutout this season and the Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Boomer Esiason: Rivers' Best Chance To Beat BradyInside the NFL analyst Boomer Esiason looks at the Chargers-Patriots and other playoff matchups going into the divisional round.

Jayson Tatum Says He'd Trade Himself For Anthony DavisMost Celtics fans wouldn't trade Jayson Tatum for Anthony Davis, but Tatum said he would trade himself for a player like AD.

Report: Melvin Gordon Expected To Play Vs. Patriots But 'May Not Exactly Look Like His Old Self'The Chargers' most dangerous offensive weapon is not likely to be at full speed when he suits up to play the Patriots on Sunday.