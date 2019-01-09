SCHOOL DELAYS:January 9, 2019
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By ARON HELLER, Associated Press
Filed Under:New England Patriots, Robert Kraft

JERUSALEM (AP) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been awarded Israel’s 2019 Genesis Prize, a $1 million recognition widely known as the “Jewish Nobel” prize.

Organizers of the prize announced Wednesday they were recognizing Kraft’s philanthropy and commitment to Israel. Kraft, who grew up in an observant Jewish home, has been an outspoken supporter of Israel and has arranged trips for NFL Hall of Famers to the Holy Land.

gettyimages 914298582 Israel Awards Patriots Owner Robert Kraft The Jewish Nobel Prize

Robert Kraft (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Organizers say Kraft’s prize money will be donated to initiatives combatting anti-Semitism and attempts to delegitimize Israel.

Kraft says he’s honored to be able to contribute “to such worthy causes.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will present Kraft the award in Jerusalem in June.

Last year’s winner, Natalie Portman, snubbed the event because she did not want to appear to be endorsing Netanyahu.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. bwcarey says:
    January 9, 2019 at 7:48 am

    Palestine, and a better understanding of God, there is work to do amen

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s