JERUSALEM (AP) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been awarded Israel’s 2019 Genesis Prize, a $1 million recognition widely known as the “Jewish Nobel” prize.
Organizers of the prize announced Wednesday they were recognizing Kraft’s philanthropy and commitment to Israel. Kraft, who grew up in an observant Jewish home, has been an outspoken supporter of Israel and has arranged trips for NFL Hall of Famers to the Holy Land.
Organizers say Kraft’s prize money will be donated to initiatives combatting anti-Semitism and attempts to delegitimize Israel.
Kraft says he’s honored to be able to contribute “to such worthy causes.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will present Kraft the award in Jerusalem in June.
Last year’s winner, Natalie Portman, snubbed the event because she did not want to appear to be endorsing Netanyahu.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Palestine, and a better understanding of God, there is work to do amen