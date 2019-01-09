Celtics Reportedly Sign R.J. Hunter To Two-Way ContractThe Boston Celtics have reportedly handed out their final two-way contract, bringing back shooting guard R.J. Hunter.

Bill Belichick Once Roasted Philip Rivers, Peyton Manning, Matt Cassel In Pro Bowl Halftime SpeechPhilip Rivers hasn't had any luck in his career when playing against Bill Belichick's teams. And as it turns out, the quarterback hasn't had much success when playing for Belichick either.

Charlie McAvoy Details Nasty Foot Injury That Will Sideline Him Again Thursday NightCharlie McAvoy will miss his seventh straight game Thursday night when the Bruins host the Washington Capitals. But the blueliner hopes to be back sooner rather than later.

Devin McCourty, Cordarrelle Patterson Return To Patriots Practice As Full ParticipantsA Patriots captain was back on the practice field on Wednesday, and that bodes well for his status for the team's playoff opener on Sunday.

Celtics Have A True Test Wednesday Night With Pacers In TownWednesday night is a great opportunity for a Celtics team that appears to have turned a corner to prove that they have, indeed, turned a corner.