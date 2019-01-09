HOOKSETT, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire State Police are searching for a masked man who robbed a toll booth at knife-point. The suspect, however, didn’t get away with much.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Monday at the Hooksett toll plaza off Exit 11 on Interstate 93.

The toll attendant said a silver car pulled up and a man got out demanding money.

“Initially he thought it was any other car coming through who was perhaps fumbling for change and looking for their money,” said New Hampshire State Police Trooper Matthew Field.

But then, the man got out and walked up to the window. “At that point, he asked the toll attendant to place the money in the bag and presented what appeared to be a pocket knife to the toll attendant.”

After taking a bag from the booth, the suspect drove off. Police say the man likely drove off with less than one dollar.

The toll attendant was not injured.

Police are searching for a suspect described as a white man between 5’10”-6’0” tall with blue eyes. He was wearing a blue ski mask, black coat and jeans.