HOOKSETT, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire State Police are searching for a masked man who robbed a toll booth at knife-point but was only able to make off with a coin bag.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Monday at the Hooksett toll plaza off Exit 11 on Interstate 93.

The toll attendant said a silver car pulled up and a man got out demanding money. Wielding a knife, the man told the attendant to fill a bag with money.

After taking a bag from the booth with an undisclosed amount of coins inside, the suspect drove off. The toll attendant was not injured.

Police are searching for a suspect described as a white man between 5’10”-6’0” tall with blue eyes. He was wearing a blue ski mask, black coat and jeans.