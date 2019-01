CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Facebook Boston opened its new office in Cambridge Wednesday. The 130,000-square foot space on Binney Street has room for more than 600 employees.

Facebook is unveiling its new office at 100 Binney Street in Cambridge — a 130,000 square foot office with the space to hold 600+ employees. #facebook #WBZ #MAtech pic.twitter.com/b9BFnZ8p2J — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) January 9, 2019

The company says the expansion shows its commitment and investment in the city.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg founded the social networking platform in his Harvard University dorm room in 2004.

Facebook’s new, expanded office on Binney Street in Cambridge is full of tributes to the city… including this “T stop” that runs along the hallway, which pays homage to where Facebook was founded. #WBZ #MAtech pic.twitter.com/lwNgcvOg4x — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) January 9, 2019

Facebook opened its first office in the Boston area back in 2013.