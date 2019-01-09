CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Democratic Party says Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be the keynote speaker at an annual dinner.

The party said in a news release Wednesday that Warren will speak at the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner on Feb. 22 in Manchester.

Warren recently launched a presidential exploratory committee and visited Iowa, the leadoff caucus state. New Hampshire holds the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

Warren campaigned for New Hampshire Democratic Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.

The 100 Club Dinner was founded by New Hampshire supporters of then-Sen. John F. Kennedy in 1959. Since then, every Democratic president and vice president has spoken at this dinner.

