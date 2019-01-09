Filed Under:Elizabeth Warren, New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Democratic Party says Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be the keynote speaker at an annual dinner.

The party said in a news release Wednesday that Warren will speak at the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner on Feb. 22 in Manchester.

Warren recently launched a presidential exploratory committee and visited Iowa, the leadoff caucus state. New Hampshire holds the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

warren4 Elizabeth Warren To Speak At New Hampshire Democratic Party Dinner

Sen. Elizabeth Warren. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Warren campaigned for New Hampshire Democratic Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.

The 100 Club Dinner was founded by New Hampshire supporters of then-Sen. John F. Kennedy in 1959. Since then, every Democratic president and vice president has spoken at this dinner.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s